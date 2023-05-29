Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 797,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

