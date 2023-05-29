VVS Finance (VVS) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $106.48 million and $307,887.77 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,466,952,792,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,267,795,059,900 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

