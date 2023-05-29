Walken Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $12.29 million and $2.19 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,436,349 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

