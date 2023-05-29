Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $107.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.65.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.