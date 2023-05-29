WaykiChain Governance Coin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $82,702.06 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About WaykiChain Governance Coin

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

