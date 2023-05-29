Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Short Interest Update

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,500 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 462,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $39.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429,802 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 255,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,477,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 203,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,441,000 after acquiring an additional 179,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

