Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.40. 63,006,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,513,648. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

