Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. 5,498,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,858,169. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

