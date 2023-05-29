Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.82. 444,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,422. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day moving average of $190.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

