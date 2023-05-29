Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 150 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $212.64. The company had a trading volume of 733,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

