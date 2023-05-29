Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 6,514 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,682 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $586,942,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 449,401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 563,793 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,884,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,346. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $112.19.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.