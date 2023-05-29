Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 870 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.37.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

