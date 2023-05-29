Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.77. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after acquiring an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

