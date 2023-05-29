Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.44.

WDAY stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $218.88.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,386,175.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at $13,329,791.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

