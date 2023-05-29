Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.37 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.37 billion and approximately $174.08 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $27,910.84 or 1.00013329 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 156,449 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers.

To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.”

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

