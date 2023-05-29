Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $312.76 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $312.76 or 0.01133701 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $973.87 million and approximately $140.24 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,113,776 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

