Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

XOS Stock Performance

XOSWW stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. XOS has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04.

Insider Activity at XOS

In other news, Director George N. Mattson bought 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Mattson acquired 60,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,039.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 690,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 295,366 shares of company stock valued at $173,514 over the last 90 days.

