ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $40.40 million and approximately $12,349.58 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

