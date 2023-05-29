Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3441 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
ZIONP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,587. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
