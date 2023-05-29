Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3441 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZIONP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,587. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

