Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZIONO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5691 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZIONO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,367. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

