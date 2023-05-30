Analyzing Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haemonetics and Modular Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $1.17 billion 3.60 $115.40 million $2.23 37.31 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.63 million ($1.48) -0.74

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.7% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 9.87% 20.13% 8.31% Modular Medical N/A -145.00% -133.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Haemonetics and Modular Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Modular Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Haemonetics presently has a consensus price target of $103.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.98%. Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 286.36%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Modular Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Modular Medical

(Get Rating)

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.