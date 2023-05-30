Analyzing Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) & Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) and Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 0 2 2 1 2.80 Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forward Air currently has a consensus target price of $118.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.37%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air 9.66% 27.50% 15.64% Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Forward Air shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Forward Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $1.97 billion 1.29 $193.19 million $6.94 14.15 Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Jayud Global Logistics.

Summary

Forward Air beats Jayud Global Logistics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services. The Intermodal segment provides first and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services to and from seaports and railheads. The company was founded by Scott M. Niswonger on October 23, 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, TN.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is an end-to-end supply chain solution provider principally in China, with a focus on cross-border logistics services. It offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding services supply chain management and other value-added services. Jayud Global Logistics Limited is based in SHENZHEN, China.

