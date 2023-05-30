Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.38.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.99 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after buying an additional 486,589 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

