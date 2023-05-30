Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €1.30 ($1.40) in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $1.06 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

