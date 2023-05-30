Bank of America Increases Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $81.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair lowered Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,607 shares of company stock worth $63,644. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

