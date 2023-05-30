Bank of America Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$90.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.54.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$79.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.