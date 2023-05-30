Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

BANR has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Performance

BANR opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.02. Banner has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $75.72.

Banner Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Banner

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Banner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.