Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

BDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.80.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $92.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 56.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $395,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 45.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading

