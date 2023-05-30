Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Black Hills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.1 %

Black Hills stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,015,000 after buying an additional 151,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 178,522 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,177,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,836,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,962,000 after acquiring an additional 273,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

