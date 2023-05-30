Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Head to Head Analysis

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bumble and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bumble
|0
|5
|12
|0
|2.71
|GigaMedia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Bumble presently has a consensus target price of $26.65, suggesting a potential upside of 55.58%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than GigaMedia.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bumble
|-10.51%
|1.50%
|1.00%
|GigaMedia
|-42.37%
|-4.66%
|-4.32%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
3.9% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bumble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Bumble and GigaMedia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bumble
|$903.50 million
|2.61
|-$79.75 million
|($0.75)
|-22.84
|GigaMedia
|$5.36 million
|2.97
|-$2.75 million
|($0.21)
|-6.86
GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk & Volatility
Bumble has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Bumble beats GigaMedia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
