Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Head to Head Analysis

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bumble and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Bumble alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bumble presently has a consensus target price of $26.65, suggesting a potential upside of 55.58%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -10.51% 1.50% 1.00% GigaMedia -42.37% -4.66% -4.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Bumble and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.9% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bumble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bumble and GigaMedia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $903.50 million 2.61 -$79.75 million ($0.75) -22.84 GigaMedia $5.36 million 2.97 -$2.75 million ($0.21) -6.86

GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bumble has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bumble beats GigaMedia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About GigaMedia

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.