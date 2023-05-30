Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $213.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

