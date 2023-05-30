Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price upped by Barclays from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at C$57.60 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$53.58 and a 52-week high of C$71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig acquired 34,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,102.50. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

