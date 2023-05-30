Citigroup Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $56.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays downgraded Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.60.
Capri Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.
