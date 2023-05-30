Citigroup Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $56.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays downgraded Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capri Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Capri by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Capri by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 581,882 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Capri by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 123,341 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.