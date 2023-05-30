Comparing ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) and Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) and Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESAB and Integrated Environmental Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.59 billion 1.39 $223.75 million $3.29 18.13 Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 1 4 0 2.80 Integrated Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ESAB and Integrated Environmental Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

ESAB presently has a consensus target price of $70.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Given ESAB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESAB is more favorable than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and Integrated Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 7.61% 18.50% 6.71% Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of ESAB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESAB beats Integrated Environmental Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Integrated Environmental Technologies

Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiary, I.E.T., Inc. produces and sells hypochlorous acid and anti-oxidizing alkaline solutions for use in cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting applications. The company offers anolyte that kills various pathogens including, Mycobacterium bovis, almonella enterica, pseudomonas aeruginosa, staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, h1n1 influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus; hospital-acquired, blood-borne, and food-borne pathogens; and yeast, as well as non-enveloped viruses, such as adenovirus, norovirus, rhinovirus, and rotavirus. Its anolyte is also used as hydrogen sulfide scavenger/eliminator and biocide in oil and gas applications; and as a disinfectant to prevent canine distemper virus, canine parvovirus, and bordetella bronchiseptica. In addition, the company offers catholyte, an anti-oxidizing and mild alkaline solution that is effective as an industrial degreaser and cleaner; and manufactures and leases EcaFlo equipment. It markets its anolyte under the Excelyte brand name; and catholyte under the Catholyte Zero brand name. The company sells its products to the oil and gas production, healthcare facilities, and food production markets primarily through independent sales representatives and distributors in the United States. Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Little River, South Carolina.

