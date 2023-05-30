Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -343.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 399,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,127 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 291,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $2,037,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

