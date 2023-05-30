Critical Review: Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) vs. Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -46.93% -51.04% -37.12% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -169.43% -76.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apyx Medical and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.41%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,395.69%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

65.6% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apyx Medical and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $44.51 million 5.05 -$23.18 million ($0.60) -10.82 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.38 million ($4.93) -0.09

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apyx Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes QRX003, QRX004, QRX007, and QRX008. The company was founded by Michael Myers and Denise Carter on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

