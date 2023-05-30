Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $163.77.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

