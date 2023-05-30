Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Truist Financial

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.71.

DLTR stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

