Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.50.

EXP stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average is $142.72.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,139 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

