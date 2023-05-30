eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Up 24.8 %

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,688,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 567.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,111 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

