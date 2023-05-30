EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) PT Raised to $110.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in EnerSys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EnerSys by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EnerSys by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EnerSys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Stories

