Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,070 ($25.58) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.07) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,186 ($14.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,325.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 954 ($11.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,270 ($15.69). The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,128.06.

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gamma Communications

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,941.18%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Marsh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.17) per share, with a total value of £21,320 ($26,347.01). Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gamma Communications



Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Featured Stories

