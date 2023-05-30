GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.44.

GDS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.69. GDS has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $348.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 71.7% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

