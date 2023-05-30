Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Greif Stock Down 0.7 %

Greif stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Greif

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Greif news, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,399.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,437 shares of company stock worth $578,287. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,379,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

