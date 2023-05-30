Jayud Global Logistics Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:JYD)

Jayud Global Logistics’ (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 31st. Jayud Global Logistics had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Jayud Global Logistics Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Jayud Global Logistics stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Jayud Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is an end-to-end supply chain solution provider principally in China, with a focus on cross-border logistics services. It offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding services supply chain management and other value-added services.

