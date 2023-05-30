Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Faurecia S.E. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Faurecia S.E. Price Performance

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $22.11 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

