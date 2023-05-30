JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Target Price to GBX 226

Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 231 ($2.85) to GBX 226 ($2.79) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Petershill Partners stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Petershill Partners has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90.

