Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.68.
Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
