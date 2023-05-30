ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $72.35 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,652,000 after purchasing an additional 519,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,325,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 74.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after acquiring an additional 451,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,752,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

