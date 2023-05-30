Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 32.4 %

MRVL stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.79, a P/E/G ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after buying an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

